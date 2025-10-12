After the box-office success of The Conjuring: Last Rites, horror fans are in for another treat as the genre expands into darker territory. More than half a decade since The Curse of La Llorona was released, its sequel, The Revenge of La Llorona, is moving forward. The 2019 film, based on the popular Hispanic-American urban legend, was tied to the Conjuring Universe through a brief scene featuring the Annabelle doll, although it never received the recognition of an official chapter in the series. Now, audiences can expect the next chapter in the eerie tale of La Llorona.

The Revenge Of La Llorona: Director & Producer Details

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming installment will be filmed in Buffalo, New York. Much to the disappointment of horror aficionados, James Wan will not be directing the movie and instead makes his way back as a producer once again alongside Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone. A lot depends on Sean Tretta of Mayans M.C., who is in charge of the script. However, Michael Chaves, who has served as the director of three of the recent Conjuring Universe films – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II and The Conjuring: Last Rites, is stepping aside from the role, making way for Santiago Menghini, who directed No One Gets Out Alive.

The Revenge Of La Llorona Will Be The Next Movie In The Conjuring Universe Santiago Menghini Will Direct The Sequel pic.twitter.com/nxYKJ8rwrm — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter) September 19, 2025

The Curse Of La Llorona Was A Box-Office Hit

The sequel took years to take shape after several false starts, despite the original movie’s financial success. Made on a modest $9 million budget, The Curse of La Llorona pulled in $123.2 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. It remains the lowest-grossing entry in the Conjuring-connected titles, but the profit margin made it too valuable to leave behind.

The Curse of La Llorona Box Office Summary

North America – $54.7m

International – $68.5m

Worldwide – $123.2m

What To Expect From The Revenge of La Llorona?

The Revenge of La Llorona will follow a troubled family burdened with hidden secrets, forced to face the ghostly curse while trying to reconnect with their estranged grandfather, a curandero whose skills may be their only hope. The cast includes Jay Hernandez from Hostel, Monica Raymund from Chicago Fire, Martín Fajardo from Betty in NY, Edy Ganem from Devious Maids, and Acston Luca Porto and Avie Porto, both from Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado and Bob Hearts Abishola. Raymond Cruz is also back as Rafael Olvera, the ex-priest who once stood beside Linda Cardellini’s Anna Tate-Garcia in the original film.

The movie aims to continue appealing to Latino audiences who helped make the 2019 film a success. However, whether this sequel deepens its ties to the larger Conjuring storyline remains to be seen, but one thing is certain and that is La Llorona’s weeping will be heard again.

The Curse of La Llorona Trailer

