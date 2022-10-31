In its lifetime, Shamshera had managed 42.48 crores at the box office. Now Black Adam has gone past this total as it currently stands at 42.50 crores. On Sunday, the film had brought in further 2.50 crores* and in the process has managed to edge out the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Black Adam is maintaining its nice little steady run which allowed it to surpass Ek Villain Returns total of 41.49 crores as well earlier in the day. In a couple of days it will also be ahead of Rakshabandhan lifetime of 44.37 crores and then it would be about chasing its Hollywood counterpart The Batman which had ended its run in India at 48.10 crores.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such low scores have come for films that have released in 2022 that new releases are chasing very moderate targets to go up in the list. Still, it isn’t easy at all to come by as film after film is struggling to hit even 30 crores lifetime, leave aside going past even 50 crores. As for 100 crores total, it seems like we may have just have only a handful of contenders in the form of Drishyam 2, Bhediya and Cirkus that seem like serious contenders.

Yes, one Hollywood movie that could actually emerge as the biggest of them all is Avatar: The Way of Water which releases on 16th December and is one such movie that could take a shot at the 200 Crore Club. But for now Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam is at a decent number at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Adam Box Office (Domestic): Creates New Record By Crossing The $100 Million Mark Faster Than Any Other DCEU Flick Since Aquaman

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram