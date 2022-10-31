Thank God is now a bonafide theatrical flop at the box office. Whatever hopes that one had for the film, they were on the basis of growth that it could have managed over the weekend. Though the signs were clear from the second day itself when the collections fell instead of staying closer to the opening day, there was this big hope against hope that something miraculous would indeed take place for the film. However, nothing like that happened for the Indra Kumar-directed family drama that was sold as a comedy to the audiences.

On Sunday, Thank God brought in mere 4 crores at the box office and that was never going to be enough. Ideally, if the film needed to stay in contention to score even a reasonable lifetime score then it had to be closer to the opening day number of 8.10 crores on both Saturday and Sunday. No one was expecting a double-digit score here but it needed to be around the Tuesday score at least. It was of course going to be very difficult given the kind of constant decline that was seen right through the weekdays but then that was going to be its only chance.

That chance is gone now and Thank God’s collections currently stand at 29.25 crores. From here it’s about how much more it collects during the weekdays. Today is the seventh day for the film which had released on Tuesday, which means the first week’s total would be a maximum of 32 crores. That’s a very poor show for the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer which would wrap in the range of 42-44 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

