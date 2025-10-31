Mari Selvaraj’s Tamil sports action drama Bison Kaalamaadan began its box office journey on a promising note. In less than two weeks, it gained the success tag, but Dhruv Vikram starrer has fallen below the one crore mark. It may miss a major milestone in India. Scroll below for the day 14 update!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collection Day 14

Dhruv Vikram’s film was released in two languages – Tamil and Telugu. It wrapped up its run in the Telugu belt within the first week but continues to hold well in its home ground. As per Sacnilk, Bison Kaalamaadan raked in 89 lakhs on day 14. Amid the mid-week blues, it faced an 11% decrease compared to 1 crore earned on the previous day.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office reaches 40.69 crores in 14 days. Bison Kaalamaadan was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. It has raked in a return on investment of 10.69 crores so far. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at 35.63%. The Tamil sports action drama is a plus affair, but will miss the hit verdict in its domestic lifetime.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 27.25 crores

Week 2: 13.44 crores

Total: 40.69 crores

To miss a considerable feat!

Bison Kaalamaadan has now fallen below the one crore mark. Although the third weekend is around the corner, there’s strong competition from Dude. If there isn’t a favorable growth during the third Saturday and Sunday, Dhruv Vikram‘s film may miss the 50 crore milestone at the Indian box office. Fingers crossed!

Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 30 crores

India net: 40.69 crores

India gross: 48.01 crores

ROI: 35.63%

Overseas gross: 8 crores

Worldwide gross: 56.01 crores

Verdict: Plus

