Kartik Aaryan has become the first star of his generation to deliver an opening weekend of 100 crores+. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Triptii Dimri, has knocked it out of the park with tremendous footfalls. There’s competition from Singham Again, but that’s barely impacting its box office collection. The horror-comedy has recovered a massive chunk of its budget. Scroll below for the latest update!

Box Office Collection (3 Days)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 made a smashing debut, surpassing expectations and earning 36.60 crores on the opening day. There was an impressive jump on Saturday, adding another 38.40 crores to the kitty. The debut weekend has concluded on a fantastic note, with 35.20 crores more coming on Sunday. The 3-day total now stands at 110.20 crores.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. This means, the horror-comedy flick has recovered almost 73% of its total cost in the opening weekend alone. It only needs 40 crores more to enter the safe zone. That mark will be achieved if the film adds six crores+ each day this week. But the box office collection is expected to stay much better than that, which means the good days are coming sooner than we thought!

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Anees Bazmee’s directorial has been knocking it out of the park with domination in advance booking sales. It even left behind Ajay Devgn’s commercial potboiler in pre-sales during the opening weekend.

The ensemble cast features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Madhuri Dixit, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

It is the third film in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and the second featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead. BB2 was a superhit at the Indian box office and the streak is expected to be continued with the latest Diwali release.

BB3 is produced by T-Series & Cine1 Studios.

