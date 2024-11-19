Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surprised the audiences with a strong hold at the box office and the film is slowly inching towards the 260 crore mark standing at approximately 255 – 256 crore at the Indian box office after 29 days, turning into the Diwali winner eventually!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 19

As per the early trends, the film had a terrific Tuesday with November 19’s earnings, bringing as much as the third Monday’s earning. The horror comedy helmed by Anees Bazmee has earned in the range of 2.2 – 2.3 crore.

On Monday, the film earned 2.25 crore at the box office, narrowing down its gap at the box office with Singham Again that earned 2 crore on the third Monday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ticket Sales Day 19

On the 19th day, the film registered a ticket sale of almost 32,830 on BMS from 9 AM to 11 PM. When broken down, this means that the film simply registered a ticket sale of almost 2,345 tickets per hour on average. Interestingly, the film saw an upward trend in ticket sales as compared to Monday, which registered a ticket sale of 27K for the same time frame!

Still Away From 2nd Highest Grossing Hindi Film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 after Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again. While it might eventually surpass Singham Again in its lifetime, it is still 40 crore away to surpass Kalki 2898 and it would be very difficult for the film to touch this figure unless there is a magic at the box office this weekend!

