Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 ended its opening week on a winning note and entered the second week with the same momentum. While it lagged behind Singham Again during the opening weekend, it managed to turn the tables yesterday with numbers coming higher than that of the Ajay Devgn starrer. As a result, box office enthusiasts eagerly waited to see what the result would be today. Let’s find out the same through early trends of day 8!

Despite mixed reviews, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel is flexing its solid grip at ticket windows. While the performance in mass centers was below Singham Again, the biggie surprisingly turned out to be a dominant force at several other locations. Even in terms of occupancies on weekdays across some major cities, the Kartik Aaryan starrer remained ahead of Ajay’s film. Such a hold has helped in fetching a solid total even today.

Day 8 began with a considerable drop during morning shows, but as expected, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 picked up well in evening and night shows. This similar trend was seen from Monday to Thursday, and again today, the film followed a similar route. Yes, it fell below 10 crores, but it’s a solid number ahead of a big jump tomorrow and on Sunday.

As per early trends flowing in, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is heading for 9.25-9.75 crores on day 8, which takes the overall collection to 178.11-177.61 crores net at the Indian box office.

It’s a solid score, and tomorrow, it will surpass the lifetime collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which did a business of 185.57 crores net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 15.91 crores

Day 6: 12.74 crores

Day 7: 12.21 crores

Day 8: 9.25-9.75 crores

Total: 178.11-177.61 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Historic Blockbuster!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News