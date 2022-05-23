Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: There’s no stopping for Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer. Ever since the film has hit the screens, it is making the right kind of noise at the box office. The film is being lauded by one and all and continues to garner positive word-of-mouth from the audience. With each passing day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is emerging as a winner at the box office.

The film is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and released on May 20 marking a clash with Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film has minted around 9-11 crores* on its first Monday i.e., on its 4th day. With its latest numbers, Kartik Aaryan starrer now stands at 64.96-66.96 crores*. Should we expect the film to enter the 100 crore club before the weekend arrive? Let’s wait and watch. Meanwhile, the film collected 14.11 crores on day 1 followed by 18.34 cr on Day and 23.51 on day 3 of its release. The first-weekend collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was 55.96 cr.

Dhaakad, on the other hand, struggled in its first 3 days to reach the 2 crore mark.

This morning, we brought the list of the opening weekend of Bollywood films in 2022 which we reproduce below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 55.96 crores*

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 39.12 crores

Bachchan Pandey – 36.17 crores

The Kashmir Files – 27.15 crores

Heropanti 2 – 17.5 crores

Radhe Shyam [Hindi] – 13.94 crores

Runway 34 – 13 crores

Jersey – 12.21 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 12 crores

Attack – Part 1 – 10.91 crores

Coming back, it would be interesting to see if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will maintain the pace over the week or the buzz will die down. Time will tell.

