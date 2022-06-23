Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing its blockbuster run as it continues to have steady collections and make its progress towards the 185 crores mark. The Anees Bazmee directed film is now enjoying its incremental milestones of 5 crores as it first moves from 175 to 180 crores over the weekend and now it’s about the journey it enjoys till the 185 crores mark. Post that it would be the next step that it will take towards the 190 crores total but then more about that later.

Advertisement

For now, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has accumulated 183.81 crores and that has been made possible after 57 lakhs that it collected on Wednesday. The film continues to stay over the 50 lakhs mark during the weekdays of Week 5 as well which is good, considering the Friday gone by was 1.15 crores, which means it is still staying close to that 50% drop zone.

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross 184 crores today and then add in a little more as well before it enters the sixth week. From there on it would be about the number of screens that it retains and the prime time shows that it manages so that added moolah keeps coming in.

Interestingly, it’s going to be one Kiara Advani starrer leading to another as she won everyone’s heart with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now has another exciting part to play in this Friday release JugJugg Jeeyo as well.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Cleavage In An Animal Printed Bikini, Netizen Trolls Saying “You Should Call Raj Kundra, Will Have Better Scope”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram