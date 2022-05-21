Finally, Bollywood is doing what it is known for, which is providing wholesome entertainment for the family audiences. This is what it has thrived on for decades and now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken this forward. The film has done what other films struggled to do right through 2022, and the results can be seen with very good numbers coming in from all quarters.

To think of it, in the entire year so far (especially from February when theatres finally started playing to capacity without curbs), there are only two films that had taken a double digit opening – Bachchhan Paandey and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Former could have done better but was caught in The Kashmir Files storm while latter went on to do consistent business over the weeks. However beyond that none of the other films even managed to get any sort of an opening and some totally crashed after the first day itself.

In such a scenario, one had started wondering whether ‘achche din’ will ever be back again but the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made it happen. Led by Kartik Aaryan who is vastly popular amongst youth and families with veteran Anees Bazmee calling the shots, the film further benefitted from Kiara Advani’s presence and had Tabu bringing her powerful persona to play. All of these factors combined together ensured that audiences were geared up to catch the film pronto and it wasn’t just the double digit opening coming into a play, the film went lot beyond.

No wonder, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken the biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2022. Yes, KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] and RRR [Hindi] had a bigger opening but then they are primarily south dubbed films. Radhe Shyam [Hindi] is in the list below since it was a bilingual and made in Telugu as well as Hindi. Now it has to be seen how much big does the weekend turn out to be though rest assured, it would be far ahead of Gangubai Kathiawadi number of 39.12 crores.

First day opening of Bollywood films in 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 14.25 crores

Bachchhan Paandey – 13.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Heropanti 2 – 7 crores

Radhe Shyam [Hindi] – 4.40 crores

The Kashmir Files – 3.55 crores

Attack – Part 1 – 3.38 crores

Jayeshbhai Jordaar – 3.25 crores

Runway – 3 crores

Jersey – 2.93 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

