Bholaa Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Sees A Rise On Good Friday, Running With Almost 50% Shows Reduced Across The Country

Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal and others, witnessed some growth due to the Good Friday holiday. It’s some sort of push at the box office, though the overall total that is coming in is on the lower side. Let’s find out how the film performed on day 9!

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film opened to mostly favourable reviews from critics and even word-of-mouth has been on the positive side. However, it’s the dark undertone and too much violence that has acted as a major barrier in attracting a wide range of audience. The female audience and the family crowd are missing in action for this official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj‘s Kaithi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On day 8, Bholaa dipped by getting below the 3 crore mark, however, on Good Friday, the film showed some rise and as per early trends flowing in, the collection is in the range of 3.40-3.50 crores on day 9. Of course, a much better outcome was expected on holiday, but any sort of jump is a bright side to see considering the film has been underperforming since day 1. The total collection now stands in the range of 62.68-62.78 crores at the Indian box office.

Bholaa is now running with its almost 50% shows reduced across the country, compared to its opening week count. So, it’ll be interesting to see how much growth the film witnesses today and tomorrow.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories

Must Read: Jr NTR At Box Office: RRR Makes Up For A Monstrous 71% Share Of Total 1748 Crores Collection Of The Actor’s Last 5 Films, Will War 2 Repeat The Magic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News