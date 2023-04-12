Bholaa had very stable collections on Tuesday as 1.55 crores* more came in. On Monday, the film had collected 1.60 crores so this is a good hold again. With no other competition around, the film can now hang in there at these levels for next few days as well.

The film has now collected 75.44 crores* and the journey towards the 90 crores lifetime begins. It will certainly go past the 85 crores mark but the next 5 crores would be closely observed as that would require weekdays leading to Eid to be ultra stable. In fact it would be exciting to see how the film manages to bring in some post-Eid footfalls as well since Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan would hold all the attention but then there may be some diversion available for Bholaa as well.

The film now needs to stay over the 1 crore mark today and tomorrow as well as that would set it up decently for the weekend ahead. The Ajay Devgn directed action drama deserved to find a place into the 100 Crore Club and hopefully the filmmaker in him will manage a much bigger score with his next release.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

