It seems the industry is struggling to find another success after Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. We have previously seen Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee, Rajkummar Rao led Bheed and Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato not performing upto the mark. And so far, it looks like Ajay Devgn led Bholaa may suffer the same fate. Scroll below as we share updates on advance booking trends on Day 1.

Bholaa is an action thriller directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, who is also the lead in the film. Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao will be seen in pivotal roles, along with Abhishek Bachchan making a special appearance. Interestingly, Nani starrer Dasara has also hit the theatres today, and there’s no denying that South films are eyed by mainstream audiences amid the massive boom.

Ajay Devgn has picked up momentum only during the last few hours. Of course, the response to a film starring a Bollywood superstar should be better, but the audience will make their decision on the basis of the initial word of mouth.

Bholaa has earned a total collection of 2.35 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on Day 1 of Advance Booking. It has sold around 84,500 tickets all across the country. Bollywood’s last big release, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, had brought in 3.40 crores on its opening day via pre-bookings and clearly, Ajay Devgn-led film is lagging by a significant gap.

But there remains hope as a partial holiday is being enjoyed in several parts of the country due to Ram Navami. The film might grow with more spot bookings, especially during the evening and night shows. Will that happen? Only time will tell.

