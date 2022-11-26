It was a fair opening for Bhediya at the box office as 7.48 crores came on the first day. The film was released in 3D as a special attraction and also selectively in the Tamil and Telugu versions, which further added a bit to the collections. Of course, one expected more from the biggie since the promo had worked quite well and then the promotion and marketing were aggressive and apt as well. Moreover, the concept is fresh, engaging, and entertaining. However, the morning shows were impacted by the Drishyam 2 wave.

That said, things started getting better by evening and night shows, and that’s important because the problem is more when a film opens well but stays flat by the close of the day as which means it was all about the opening.

However, when there is positive trending by evening, and that too by a bigger percentage, then it’s a clear indication that audiences have caught fancy to the film Bhediya, something which is happening with this Varun Dhawan film.

As you read this, collections have already got better for the morning and afternoon shows, which means a 10 crores Day 2 is on the cards. What this Amar Kaushik-directed film needs is the momentum to stay high right through the weekend as well so that it gets as close to 30 crores as possible. Later, footfalls need to be on a high on weekdays to follow as well in order to gather a good lifetime number. In terms of worldwide gross, the film has brought in 12.06 crores.

