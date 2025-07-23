Ballerina, the John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas, has wrapped up its theatrical run with numbers that leave little to celebrate. After a release on PVOD platforms and a slow climb past 100 days in theaters, the film has barely managed to bring in double its estimated production budget.

Eve is THAT girl. #BallerinaMovie — On Digital and On Demand. pic.twitter.com/kbdKoy2KWB — Ballerina (@ballerinamovie) July 18, 2025

Ballerina Fails to Make an Impact at the Box Office

Ballerina, with a global total hovering around $130 million and less than $60 million from domestic audiences (per Box Office Mojo), has fallen short of expectations, especially when compared to the main John Wick films.

Ballerina Box Office: Week-wise Breakdown

Week 1 – $32.4m

Week 2 – $14.1m

Week 3 – $6.7m

Week 4 – $3.1m

Week 5 – $1.1m

Week 6 – $310k

Domestic – $58m

International – $74.1m

Total – $132.1m

The spin-off has not managed to break even as it needed to earn around $225 million (per Screenrant), which is not possible anymore.

John Wick Spin-Off Struggles to Match Franchise Success

Each installment in the main franchise has steadily grown bigger, with John Wick: Chapter 4 bringing in nearly $450 million worldwide. That movie alone made more in its opening weekend in the US than Ballerina did throughout its entire run and while Ballerina cost nearly as much to produce, around $90 million, its performance has been lukewarm.

The film, directed by Len Wiseman, struggled behind the scenes as well because reshoots were ordered and the franchise director Chad Stahelski stepped in to help boost the action. These reshoots added both more fight scenes and a bit of Keanu Reeves’ character to the mix, but they also pushed the budget higher.

What Ballerina’s Performance Means for the John Wick Universe

The film failed to create a major impression among the critics, even though it holds an impressive 76% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The viewers, on the other hand, were more generous, with the audience score sitting at an almost near perfect 92%. However, the praise or the appreciation did not translate in ticket sales.

Lionsgate does not seem too shaken as a fifth John Wick movie with Reeves and Stahelski has been confirmed, reversing earlier hints that the fourth was meant to close the story. Another spin-off, this time focused on Donnie Yen’s character, is also in the works.

Whether Ballerina’s reception impacts those plans remains unclear. For now, the film lives on through home streaming, where it may slowly claw back some of its costs over time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

