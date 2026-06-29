Chidambaram’s psychological thriller Balan The Boy has finally surrendered at the box office. Despite terrific reviews, the film did not manage to recover its entire budget and is now heading towards losses! Driven by the director’s stellar track record and a captivating, layered narrative, the film is steadily marching towards the finish line.

In 10 days, the thriller managed to hit a recovery of 75%. However, despite holding its ground respectfully, the trends make one thing crystal clear – it will now be impossible for the film to replicate the historic blockbuster success of Malayalam earners like Manjummel Boys or Aavesham.

Balan The Boy Box Office

In 10 days, Balan The Boy earned a net collection of 13.3 crore in India. The number of shows for the film has been reduced to 864 shows, with an average occupancy of 30 – 35%. Overseas, the film registered a gross collection of 8.85 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 1.82 crore

Day 2: 2.35 crore

Day 3: 2.9 crore

Day 4: 1.15 crore

Day 5: 1.11 crore

Day 6: 0.98 crore

Day 7: 0.98 crore

Day 8: 1.17 crore

Day 9: 0.84 crore

Total: 13.3 crore

While hitting 74 – 75% budget recovery within 10 days is a healthy sign for any mid-budget production, comparing its final lifetime potential to Manjummel Boys or Aavesham is far-fetched, to be honest. Those films relied on explosive, viral word-of-mouth that caused collections to skyrocket higher in their second and third weeks than in their first.

Balan The Boy, mounted on a budget of 21 – 22 crore, is a darker, intense psychological drama revolving around a mother-son bond rather than an all-out commercial entertainer or a survival thriller with massive action, behaving like a classic genre film. It will finally surrender at the box office over the week!

Balan The Boy Box Office Summary

Check out the total box office breakdown of the film after 9 days.

India Net Collection: 13.3 crore

India Gross Collection: 15.69 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 8.85 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 24.54 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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