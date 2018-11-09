Badhaai Ho Box Office Collections: Family entertainer Badhaai Ho has exceeded all the expectations at the box office. The kind of business the movie is doing at the ticket windows is just outstanding. Backed by superb performances, script, and direction, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer continued the golden run in its third week too.

After doing an impressive business of 66.10 crores in week 1 and 28.15 crores in week 2, Badhaai Ho is showing terrific hold in its third week. It collected 9.75 crores in the third weekend and showed a stable trend during weekdays by collecting 5.60 crores. After the three weeks run, the movie has posted a hefty total of 109.60 crores at the box office. Given the budget (22 crores), the movie is enjoying a blockbuster run. As the latest release Thugs Of Hindostan failed to impress audiences, it further boosts Badhaai Ho’s chances to continue its successful journey at the box office. In a meanwhile it has crossed the lifetime of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (108.46 crores) and Gold (107.37 crores). The movie is expected to cross lifetime collection of horror comedy Stree (129.67 crores) and Alia Bhatt’s Raazi (123.17 crores) in days to come. Eliminating Raid from the list, Badhaai Ho now stands at the 8th position in the list of highest grosser movies of 2018.

Talking about the multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor has given back-to-back super hits in the form of AndhaDhun & Badhaai Ho. Also, Badhaai Ho becomes first 100 crore club entrant for Ayushmann.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Grossers of this year:

Badhaai Ho which released on 18th October, is directed by Amit Sharma. It features Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra & Surekha Sikri in key roles. The movie depicts the embarrassing situation of a family in society when the elderly mother of 25-year-old guy becomes pregnant and shows how the family deals with it.