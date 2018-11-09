Thugs Of Hindostan: The Movie Might Have Dozed You Off To Sleep, But These HILARIOUS Memes Will Make Up For It!

There was one movie this week that fans, critics and all the viewers very highly anticipating – Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. The movie didn’t really impress the viewers and we, the netizens, very well know what’s coming up for every movie that receives negative response – MEMES.

It’s viral all over the internet and here are our hand-picked favourites:

1. A Moment Of Silence: Everybody including us were going crazy to make advance bookings taking in consideration the high buzz and the hype that was created but what resulted in is also, what we all know. So, here’s a moment of silence for all of us!

2. Dhoka Swabhaav Hai Mera: Aamir Khan’s character Firangi uses this dialogue time and again in the movie as he keeps flipping sides. The maker of the meme has smartly used it putting the movie’s logo on Aamir’s face referring to how it disappointed the viewers and their expectations!

3. Katrina’s Screen Presence: Sorry to break it to you, but Katrina rather than being in the lead, seems to have a cameo in the movie. So here’s one for our poor Suraiyya!

4. Zero In Thugs Of Hindostan: Isn’t it ironical that we’re here using one of Katrina’s movie character to poke another movie of hers! This one’s a famous scene from the Zero trailer and the creativity used is on-point!

5. The November 8 Co-incidence!: We saw demonetisation on 8th November, 2016 where the entire country aced financial crisis due to sudden announcement by the government as it was to eradicate all the black money! Now, contrary to it, is the connection with Thugs as a lot of viewers feels the makers of the movie have looted them with high ticket prices and such a sad output in return!

6. Meme Album: If the above memes aren’t enough, here we have an Instagram page making an entire meme album on Thugs of Hindostan and each & every meme is hilarious. Enjoy, you guys!

7. Wait, there’s more! Here are some other memes that have been immensely shared by netizens: