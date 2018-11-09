Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan’s 52.25 Crores VS Top 3 Openers Of Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: After waiting so long, Aamir Khan’s much-awaited Thugs Of Hindostan finally hit the screens on Thursday. It was expected to take a tremendous start, but the movie has exceeded all the expectations by doing something unthinkable.

After taking an excellent start in the morning shows, the momentum further continued for evening and night shows too. Even though the movie received mostly mixed to negative word-of-mouth, it was the first time face-off between Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir, which attracted the footfalls in theatres. On an opening day, Thugs Of Hindostan collected mammoth 52.25 crores (including all versions) thus emerging as the all-time highest opener of Bollywood. In the meanwhile, the Aamir Khan starrer has surpassed his contemporaries, Salman & Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest openers.

Salman Khan’s highest openers:

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The movie was a Diwali release and there was a huge buzz surrounding as it marked the collaboration of Salman Khan & director Sooraj Barjatya, after almost two decades. Despite average to negative reviews, the movie opened huge mainly due to the star power of Khan and festive season. It collected a massive 40.35 crores on day 1 and remains the highest opening movie of Salman.

Sultan

Known for delivering massy blockbusters on Eid, Salman gifted his fans, exactly what is expected from him. Backed by strong performances, chart buster music, and whistle worthy scenes, Sultan emerged as a winner at the box office from the opening day itself. The movie witnessed tremendous start by collecting 36.54 crores on day 1.

Tiger Zinda Hai

After a debacle of Tubelight, Salman roared at the box office with the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai. As it was the second collaboration between the actor and director Ali Abbas Zafar, after Sultan, there was an excitement amongst the fans. It collected 34.10 crores on opening day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highest openers:

Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan continued his winning Diwali streak with the heist comedy Happy New Year. It opened with a record-breaking start by collecting 44.97 crores (including all versions) on day 1 and remains the biggest opener for the actor.

Chennai Express

As successful director Rohit Shetty and SRK were coming together for the first time, there was a huge excitement amongst fans. The movie started its journey on flying note by collecting 33.10 crores on opening day.

Dilwale

Another Rohit Shetty directorial in the list as Dilwale holds the spot amongst the SRK’s highest openers. The multi starrer comedy collected a smashing 21.80 crores on opening day despite a clash with Bajirao Mastani.