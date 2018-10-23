Badhaai Ho Box Office: It was just yesterday that we reported about Ayushmann Khurrana & Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho entering the list of most Profitable Movies of 2018. What comes in as another surprise it that the movie has now beaten not just 1 or 2 but as many as 8 movies, and made its position way above than expected.
Badhaai Ho till now has garnered a huge amount of 51.35 crores at the box office. The movie now has a ROI % of 133.40%, which means it has surpassed Hichki (130.85%) , Veere Di Wedding (129.22%), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (117.86%), PadMan (113.37%), Sui Dhaaga (112.70%), Raid (111.54%) & Dhadak (105.48%).
The Ayushmann starrer now stands 7th in the list. However, the next mark Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 (175%), might take a little time but considering the pace at which its gaining success, you never know when there’s a new call for celebrations!
Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:
Collections – Budget = ROI
ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
|Rank
|Cost*
|Lifetime
|ROI
|ROI %
|1.Stree
|20.00
|129.67
|109.67
|548.35%*
|2.Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|24.00
|108.46
|84.71
|352.95%
|3. Sanju
|80.00
|341.22
|261.22
|326.52%
|4. Raazi
|30.00
|123.17
|93.17
|310.56%
|5.AndhaDhun
|20.00
|58.00
|38.00
|190.00%*
|6.Baaghi 2
|60.00
|165.00
|105.00
|175%
|7.Badhaai Ho
|22.00
|51.35
|29.35
|133.40%*
|8. Hichki
|20.00
|46.17
|26.17
|130.85%
|9.Veere Di Wedding
|35.00
|80.23
|45.23
|129.22%
|10.Satyameva Jayate
|40.00
|88.15
|49.05
|120.62%
|11.Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran
|30 .00
|65.36
|35.36
|117.86%
|12. PadMan
|37.00
|78.95
|41.95
|113.37%
|13.Sui Dhaaga
|37.00
|78.70
|41.70
|112.70%*
|14.Raid
|48.00
|101.54
|53.54
|111.54%
|15.Dhadak
|35.00
|71.92
|36.92
|105.48%
Badhaai Ho is a film about a man whose mother becomes pregnant. It also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.
Trending
Actress Surekha Sikri, who is being loved for her portrayal as a nagging grandma in Badhaai Ho, has no plan to slow down, and says she has no desire to retire either.
“Retirement? Hello, I don’t even know that word. What does it mean,” Surekha, 73, asked with a chuckle while speaking to IANS on the phone from Mumbai.
“That’s a very old-fashioned English concept … That you do something and then you retire — and mostly it applies to government servants. Fortunately, I am a freelancer and I don’t have any wish or desire to retire. I can just go on and on,” added the veteran, who is basking in the appreciation coming from all quarters for her mother-in-law avatar in “Badhaai Ho“.