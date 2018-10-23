Badhaai Ho Box Office: It was just yesterday that we reported about Ayushmann Khurrana & Sanya Malhotra’s Badhaai Ho entering the list of most Profitable Movies of 2018. What comes in as another surprise it that the movie has now beaten not just 1 or 2 but as many as 8 movies, and made its position way above than expected.

Badhaai Ho till now has garnered a huge amount of 51.35 crores at the box office. The movie now has a ROI % of 133.40%, which means it has surpassed Hichki (130.85%) , Veere Di Wedding (129.22%), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (117.86%), PadMan (113.37%), Sui Dhaaga (112.70%), Raid (111.54%) & Dhadak (105.48%).

The Ayushmann starrer now stands 7th in the list. However, the next mark Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2 (175%), might take a little time but considering the pace at which its gaining success, you never know when there’s a new call for celebrations!

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Badhaai Ho is a film about a man whose mother becomes pregnant. It also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.

Actress Surekha Sikri, who is being loved for her portrayal as a nagging grandma in Badhaai Ho, has no plan to slow down, and says she has no desire to retire either.

“Retirement? Hello, I don’t even know that word. What does it mean,” Surekha, 73, asked with a chuckle while speaking to IANS on the phone from Mumbai.

“That’s a very old-fashioned English concept … That you do something and then you retire — and mostly it applies to government servants. Fortunately, I am a freelancer and I don’t have any wish or desire to retire. I can just go on and on,” added the veteran, who is basking in the appreciation coming from all quarters for her mother-in-law avatar in “Badhaai Ho“.