Himesh Reshammiya is back in the theaters after a hiatus of five long years, and his comeback is being celebrated by his fans, that in turn is churning out great numbers at the box office. After the first weekend, Badass Ravi Kumar stands at an estimated 9.5 crore at the box office.

Himesh Reshammiya’s Last Release

HR’s last theatrical release was Happy Hardy and Heer, which arrived before COVID. In the pre-pandemic era, the romantic comedy earned only 11 lakh on its weekend and 13 lakh in its lifetime. Himesh’s comeback after 5 years has earned 7,223% higher than his last performance.

Badass Ravi Kumar Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, February 9, Badass Ravi Kumar earned in the range of 2.2 – 2.5 crore* at the box office. The film closed its opening weekend at an estimated 9.52 crore* at the box office.

Check out the three-day collection of the masala film at the box office.

Day 1: 3.52 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 2.5 crore*

Total: 9.52 crore*

* denotes an estimated collection

Surpasses Azaad

Considering the Hindi releases of 2025, Badass Ravi Kumar has surpassed the entire earnings of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani’s debut film. Azaad earned 7.61 crore in its lifetime, and now Himesh Reshammiya’s film would next target Sonu Sood’s Fateh, which earned 18.87 crore at the box office.

Himesh Reshammiya’s First Hit

Badass Ravi Kumar is very close to surpassing the entire earnings of Himesh Reshammiya‘s first hit film, Aap Ka Surror. The music composer turned actor’s debut film earned 12.43 crore in its entire lifetime.

