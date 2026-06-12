Backrooms is still winning hearts at the cinemas and is on track to become the second horror movie to cross a key milestone at the North American box office. It is also inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Weapons, which also won an Oscar this year. The film was a critical and commercial success. Keep scrolling for the box office deets.

Less than $5 million away from crossing the $150 million mark at the North American box office

According to the latest numbers, it has collected $3.1 million on its second Wednesday at the North American box office. It is the biggest second Wednesday ever for R-rated horror movies, with a 48.3% decline from last Wednesday. In 12 days, the film’s domestic total has hit $146.1 million. It is thus around $4 million away from hitting the $150 million mark domestically.

It would be the second horror movie of the year to cross the $150 million mark at the North American box office. Obsession is the only horror movie of 2026 as of now to cross the $150 million mark. Backrooms is the second-highest-grossing horror movie of the year. It is tracking to earn between $170 million and $190 million at the box office in North America.

Inches away from surpassing Oscar-winning Weapons at the North American box office

Weapons is a supernatural horror film by Zach Cregger featuring an ensemble cast of Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan. For the unversed, Amy won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her outstanding performance. It was a box-office success, grossing $151.6 million during its 91-day domestic run. Whereas Backrooms will surpass Weapons in less than 20 days.

More about Backrooms

Kane Parsons, aka Kane Pixels, is a film that follows a therapist whose patient disappears into a dimension beyond reality, and she must venture into the unknown to save him. It has grossed an estimated $223.7 million worldwide. For the record, Weapons collected $270.1 million at the worldwide box office, and Backrooms is expected to beat that worldwide as well.

Box office summary

Domestic – $146.1 million

International – $77.6 million

Worldwide – $223.7 million

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