Baahubali – The Epic is facing strict competition at the Hindi box office. There’s a long list of rivals, including Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. But that’s clearly not stopping SS Rajamouli’s film from enjoying a record-breaking spree. It has achieved another big milestone. Scroll below for the day 3 re-release collection!

Baahubali – The Epic Hindi Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic added 1.60 crores to the kitty on its first Sunday. It enjoyed a constant upward graph throughout its first weekend, despite congested ticket windows.

The net box office collection comes to 4.50 crore net at the Hindi box office. Including taxes, the gross earnings of the first weekend stand at 5.31 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1: 1.35 crores

Day 2: 1.55 crores

Day 3: 1.60 crores

Total: 4.5 crores

Baahubali – The Epic beats Kal Ho Naa Ho!

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer surpassed Veer Zaara on Saturday. Now, within 72 hours of its theatrical release, it has also surpassed the Hindi lifetime box office collection of another Shah Rukh Khan re-release, Kal Ho Naa Ho (4.15 crores).

With that, Baahubali – The Epic has emerged as the 7th highest-grossing re-release of all time at the Hindi box office.

Check out the highest-grossing re-releases of all time at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Sanam Teri Kasam: 35.55 crores Tumbbad: 32.21 crores Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crores Rockstar: 10 crores Laila Majnu: 9.15 crores Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 6 crores Baahubali – The Epic: 4.50 crores Kal Ho Naa Ho: 4.15 crores Veer Zaara: 2.20 crores Karan Arjun: 1.3 crores

Baahubali – The Epic Hindi Box Office Summary (Day 3)

Net collection: 4.50 crores

Gross collection: 5.31 crores

