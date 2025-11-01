What a terrific start it has been for Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic at the box office. It is roaring at all fronts in India as well as worldwide. Within 24 hours of the big release, the epic action re-edited and remastered film has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing re-release of all time in Hindi. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!
Baahubali – The Epic Re-Release Day 1 Hindi Collection
According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic has earned 1.40 crores in the Hindi belt on its opening day. Mind you, it was facing strict competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and Jolly LLB 3, among others. However, the craze for Prabhas and SS Rajamouli is known to one and all, and it very well lived upto the expectations.
The Telugu re-release performed even better than many Bollywood releases of 2025, including Homebound and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In fact, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kapkapiii (1.50 crores) and Nikita Roy (1.28 crores) on its opening day.
Trending
Baahubali – The Epic vs Hindi re-release grossers of all time
Within 24 hours of its release, Baahubali – The Epic has become the 9th highest-grossing re-release of all time at the Hindi box office. It has surpassed Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani and Karan Arjun to achieve the milestone.
With a bumper Saturday, SS Rajamouli’s remastered version will easily surpass Veer Zaara (2.20 crores) and take over the 8th spot today.
Check out the highest-grossing re-releases of all time at the Hindi box office:
- Sanam Teri Kasam: 35.55 crores
- Tumbbad: 32.21 crores
- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 22.04 crores
- Rockstar: 10 crores
- Laila Majnu: 9.15 crores
- Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: 6 crores
- Kal Ho Naa Ho: 4.15 crores
- Veer Zaara: 2.20 crores
- Baahubali – The Epic: 1.40 crores*
- Karan Arjun: 1.3 crores
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani (0.6 crores) is now out of the top 10.
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Day 1: A Historic Opening – SS Rajamouli’s Film Breaks 3 Major Records!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News