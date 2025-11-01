What a terrific start it has been for Prabhas and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali – The Epic at the box office. It is roaring at all fronts in India as well as worldwide. Within 24 hours of the big release, the epic action re-edited and remastered film has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing re-release of all time in Hindi. Scroll below for the day 1 collection!

Baahubali – The Epic Re-Release Day 1 Hindi Collection

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali – The Epic has earned 1.40 crores in the Hindi belt on its opening day. Mind you, it was facing strict competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara Chapter 1, and Jolly LLB 3, among others. However, the craze for Prabhas and SS Rajamouli is known to one and all, and it very well lived upto the expectations.

The Telugu re-release performed even better than many Bollywood releases of 2025, including Homebound and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. In fact, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kapkapiii (1.50 crores) and Nikita Roy (1.28 crores) on its opening day.