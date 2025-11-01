It is very rare for films to witness a drop on a Saturday, that too for a film that starts with a roar, but Baahubali: The Epic witnessed this drop on day 2 itself. The film started with a bang at the box office, with people going gaga over SS Rajamouli’s brilliance, but it has not translated into numbers on day 2.

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli has created an experience for cine-lovers with his two Baahubali films remastered and rethought upon as a single epic of over 4 hours. But his brilliance is being hailed as this edited version is also getting all the love from the audiences.

Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, Saturday, November 1, Baahubali: The Epic earned in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore, as per the early estimates. This is a drop of almost 29% from the previous day, which earned 9.25 crore at the box office.