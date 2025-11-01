It is very rare for films to witness a drop on a Saturday, that too for a film that starts with a roar, but Baahubali: The Epic witnessed this drop on day 2 itself. The film started with a bang at the box office, with people going gaga over SS Rajamouli’s brilliance, but it has not translated into numbers on day 2.
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli has created an experience for cine-lovers with his two Baahubali films remastered and rethought upon as a single epic of over 4 hours. But his brilliance is being hailed as this edited version is also getting all the love from the audiences.
Baahubali: The Epic Box Office Day 2 Estimates
On the second day, Saturday, November 1, Baahubali: The Epic earned in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore, as per the early estimates. This is a drop of almost 29% from the previous day, which earned 9.25 crore at the box office.
Trending
Day 2 of the film registered an occupancy of 53% in the theaters, which is much better than most films. In 48 hours, Prabhas‘s biggie, also starring Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Rana Daggubati, Nasser, and Sathyaraj, stands in the range of 17 – 18 crore net collection in India.
Baahuabali: The Epic is turning into a rage worldwide as well. The film opened with 17.62 crore gross collection worldwide, which is the biggest opening day collection for an Indian re-release. Prabhas surpassed the biggest re-release opening by 120% higher earnings. Earlier, it was Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which registered the biggest opening for an Indian re-release worldwide with a gross collection of 8 crore.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Advertisement
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.
Must Read: Baahubali – The Epic Worldwide Box Office Day 1: A Historic Opening – SS Rajamouli’s Film Breaks 3 Major Records!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News