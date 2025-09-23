Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa starrer Baaghi 4 is nearing the end of its theatrical run. It managed to gross over 90 crores worldwide, but will likely miss out on a major feat. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 18.

How much has Baaghi 4 earned in India?

According to revised estimates, Baaghi 4 has accumulated 66.73 crore net in India. There was little growth during the third weekend due to the strong competition from Jolly LLB 3, which is now dominating the ticket windows. Furthermore, on day 18, A Harsha’s directorial minted 10 lakhs, witnessing a slight growth from 7 lakhs earned last Friday.

The action thriller is reportedly made on a budget of 80 crores. In 18 days, the makers have recovered around 83% of the estimated cost. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 78.74 crores.

Check out the revised box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1: 53.74 crores

Week 2: 12.53 crores

Weekend 3: 36 lakhs

Day 18: 10 lakhs

Total: 66.73 crores

Baaghi 4 worldwide box office collection!

At the overseas box office, it has garnered 15 crore gross and will conclude its international run in the vicinity of it. Combined with the domestic gross, the worldwide total surges to 93.74 crore gross.

Baaghi 4 is currently the 6th highest-grossing film of Tiger Shroff worldwide. With only 6.26 crore more in the kitty, it would have entered the 100 crore club, becoming the sixth film of the lead actor in history to clock a century. However, the daily earnings have fallen to 10 lakh, which makes the margin huge and likely out of reach.

Baaghi 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 66.73 crores

India gross: 78.74 crores

Budget recovery: 83%

Overseas gross: 15 crores

Worldwide gross: 93.74 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 26: Beats Every Single Profitable Film Of 2025 In Malayalam Cinema!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News