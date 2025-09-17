Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa led Baaghi 4 is close to completing two weeks in theatres. The action thriller showed a slight improvement in the box office collection on the discounted Tuesday. It is closer than ever to beating Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 12.

How much has Baaghi 4 earned in India in 12 days?

According to estimates, Baaghi 4 earned 1.15 crore on day 12. The word-of-mouth is mixed, but despite that, it managed to showcase a slight improvement compared to 1 crore earned on Monday. A huge storm is incoming in the form of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on September 19, 2025. This would be another roadblock at the ticket windows after the battle against Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and other ongoing releases.

The net box office collection of Baaghi 4 in India reaches 64.89 crores, which is approximately 76.57 crores in gross total. Tiger Shroff’s action thriller is mounted on a decent budget of 80 crores. So far, it has managed to recover 81% of the estimated cost.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1 – 53.74 crores

Week 2 – 11.15 crores (2 days to go)

Total – 64.89 crores

War against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is on!

Baaghi 4 is currently chasing the lifetime earnings of the 2024 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which grossed 66 crores in its lifetime. Hopefully, today or by max tomorrow, Tiger Shroff’s latest film will surpass his last outing. And with that, it will achieve two massive milestones!

By surpassing Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Baaghi 4 will emerge as Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. But that’s not it; it will also become his 6th highest-grossing film of all time.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 12

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 64.89 crores

India gross: 76.57 crores

Budget recovery: 81%

