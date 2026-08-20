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Emraan Hashmi’s romantic action drama Awarapan 2 is finally a super hit at the box office! The film has claimed the verdict for itself in just seven days and is a historic milestone for Emraan Hashmi’s career, as he has been waiting for a clean hit. Milking the Independence Day weekend, the film maintained a brilliant pace at the box office!

3rd Most Profitable I-Day Release Post-COVID

Emraan Hashmi‘s sequel is now the third most profitable Independence Day release post-COVID! Mounted on a budget of 45 crore at the box office, the film stands at almost 117 – 118 crore* at the box office in just 7 days, churning out a profit that moves past 160%.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 7 Estimates

As per the early trends, Awarapan 2 earned in the range of 6.5 – 7 crore on August 20, Thursday, day 7. The film registered an occupancy of 14% across approximately 10,800 shows in India! It has claimed a super hit verdict, moving past a profit of 150% at the box office!

Emraan Hashmi pushed Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 from the top 3 post-COVID most profitable Independence Day release! Also starring Yami Gautam, the sequel to Oh My God earned 131% profit, against a lifetime collection of 150 crore, for a 65 crore investment! Interestingly, this might be the final spot for Emraan Hashmi in this list, since surpassing Gadar 2 will be a Herculean task!

Check out the top 3 most profitable Independence Day releases post-COVID, along with their budget, lifetime collection, ROI%, and box office verdict.

Stree 2: 60 crore | 627.5 crore | 946% | Super Duper Hit Gadar 2: 75 crore | 525.5 crore | 601% | Super Duper Hit Awarapan 2*: 45 crore | 118 crore | 163.6% | Super Hit

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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