Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Emraan Hashmi Scores His First Century! ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Emraan Hashmi has finally scripted history at the box office as Awarapan 2 hit the 100 crore mark at the box office. In 5 days, the film stands at a total net collection of 104 – 105 crore at the box office in India. Pushing past all weekday hurdles, the film has officially pushed Emraan Hashmi into the 100 Crore club for the third time.

Emraan Hashmi’s First 100 Crore As Lead!

While Emraan Hashmi has tasted the 100 crore club earlier as the antagonist in Tiger 3, and They Call Him OG. However, as the solo lead, this is Emraan Hashmi‘s first 100 crore film! The romantic action drama maintained rock-solid occupancy across single screens and multiplexes alike, officially taking its domestic net tally past the century mark in just 5 days!

Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 5 Estimates

On the fifth day, Tuesday, August 18, Awarapan 2 earned in the range of 9.5 – 10 crore as per the early trends. The romantic action drama registered an occupancy of 28% for almost 11,000 shows in India!

Made on a controlled budget of 45 crore, the film has claimed a hit verdict for itself, and with a net profit of 60 crore, the film has churned out 133.3% return on investment in just 5 days. It has now set its sights on the super-hit tag!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Emraan Hashmi at the box office (India Net Collection).

Tiger 3: 286 crore They Call Him OG: 194.15 crore Awarapan 2: 104 – 105 crore* The Dirty Picture: 80 crore Baadshaho: 78.1 crore Raaz 3: 70.07 crore Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai: 55.47 crore Murder 2: 47.9 crore Jannat 2: 42.5 crore Hamari Adhuri Kahani: 34.43 crore

* denotes estimated numbers

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Emraan Hashmi’s Majnu Avatar Hammers Shahid Kapoor’s Romeo Avatar, Next Target – Shahid Kapoor Again!

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