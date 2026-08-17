Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 BMS Sales: Emraan Hashmi’s Beats Monday Blues? (Photo Credit – YouTube)

What Monday blues? Emraan Hashmi’s box office storm is refusing to slow down even on a Monday Morning! Following an explosive 3-day weekend in which it recovered 100% of its budget and smashed pre-release tracking, director Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2 has passed the crucial Monday morning test, with the ticket window bustling, averaging 1 ticket booked every single second!

450% Jump On Monday Morning!

The real-time hourly ticket tracking on BookMyShow reveals that the tragic action drama is witnessing an extraordinary early-morning jump on Day 4, Monday, with ticket sales seeing a more than 172% jump in the initial 3-hour window!

Awarapan 2 Box Office BMS Sales

On Monday, day 4, August 17, Awarapan 2 registered a ticket sale of 12.2K from 8 AM to 11 AM. This aggressive ticket sales might be attributed to the positive word-of-mouth, which maintains the pace even after the Independence Day holiday!

The hourly ticket sales of Nitin Kakkar‘s film jumped from 2.2K tickets between 8 – 9 AM to a massive 6K tickets between 10 -11 AM, representing a sensational 172% jump in the momentum in just three hours! On average, the film has been selling 67 tickets every single minute throughout Monday morning.

Already Enters Top 10 Weekend Sales

With 1.59 million tickets sold in its first weekend, Awarapan 2 has comfortably outpaced big-budget actioners like Dhurandhar (1.55M), Thamma (1.43M), Dhamaal 4 (1.25M), and Raid 2 (1.23M) to secure the sixth spot among the biggest first weekend BMS sales of 2025–2026!

Check out the first weekend sales of Bollywood films of 2025 – 2026 on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2‌: 8.26 Million (4 Days) Chhaava: 3.07 Million War 2: 2.95 Million (4 Days) Border 2: 2.59 Million Saiyaara: 2.25 Million Awarapan 2: 1.59 Million Dhurandhar: 1.55 Million Thamma: 1.43 Million (6 Days) Dhamaal 4: 1.25 Million Raid 2: 1.23 Million (4 Days)

Selling over 12K tickets in just three hours on a Monday morning at a rate of 67 tickets every minute, Awarapan 2 is proving that its theatrical run has immense power to stick throughout the week!

Awarapan 2 BMS Sales Summary

Check out the breakdown of the ticket sales of Emraan Hashmi‘s romantic drama on BMS.

Pre Sales: 290K

Day 1, Friday: 443.05K

Day 2, Saturday: 536.85K

Day 3, Sunday: 323.75K

Total: 1.59 Million

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Awarapan 2 Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking & Prediction: 10 Crore+ Streak To Continue, 3rd Biggest Monday Of 2026 Loading!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News