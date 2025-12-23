Avatar: Fire And Ash opened to highly mixed reviews. Released in India on December 19, 2025, the epic science fiction film is facing strong competition from Dhurandhar. The journey is only going to get tougher as it has failed the Monday test. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Fire and Ash earned an estimated 8.54 crores on day 4, all languages included. Compared to the opening day of 19 crores, it witnessed a 55% drop on the first Monday. The first big test has failed, and considering the lukewarm buzz, the mid-week blues will make the theatrical journey more difficult.

So far, James Cameron’s directorial was only facing competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar in India. Starting December 25, 2025, it will also compete against the Bollywood release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which may steal some of its screen count. The overall box office collection in India has reached 75.80 crore net, which is approximately 89.44 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Day 1: 19 crores

Day 2: 22.5 crores

Day 3: 25.75 crores

Day 4: 8.50 crores

Total: 89.44 crores

Becomes the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025 in India!

Despite the slow pace, Avatar: Fire And Ash has surpassed the lifetime of The Conjuring: Last Rites (82.11 crores). It is now the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. The next target is to beat Jurassic World Rebirth (100.56 crores) and officially enter the top 3.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Hollywood films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: 106.90 crores F1: 102.82 crores Jurassic World Rebirth: 100.56 crores Avatar: Fire And Ash: 89.44 crores The Conjuring: Last Rites: 82.11 crores

