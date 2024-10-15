The Gippy Grewal starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di enjoyed a stellar run at the Punjabi box office and became the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film globally. The movie is now at the last leg of its theatrical run and will be pulling off the curtains soon. Even though it is unlikely that it will become the 9th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi film since the collections have slowed down, the movie has been a super-hit.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Day 32

On its 32nd day, the film’s India net collections reached 14.75 crore. At the same time, the gross collections were 17.40 crore. The overseas collection of the movie’s final tally comes to 24 crore. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 41.40 crore. It seems that the movie will end its theatrical run at the 40 crore milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Ardaas 3:

India net – 14.75 crores

India gross – 17.40 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 41.40 crores

The movie will also be finishing its position as the 10th highest-grossing Indian Punjabi Indian film globally. It needed 3.67 crore more to beat Chaar Sahibzaade to secure the 9th position. However, it is not possible now since the movie’s day-wise collections are now barely 1 lakh. Nevertheless, the film has witnessed a phenomenal success story at the Punjabi box office.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’s Astounding ROI

Mounted at a modest budget of 5 crore, the Gippy Grewal starrer’s ROI comes to 9.65 crore. The ROI percentage results in a whopping 193%. This is truly a remarkable achievement for the movie.

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been written and directed by Gippy Grewal. It also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the Ardaas franchise.

