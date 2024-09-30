The Gippy Grewal directorial and starrer Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been impressing at the Punjabi box office. The movie witnessed a further upward graph on its 17th day. Ardaas Sabat De Bhale Di is already a success since it has recovered its modest budget of 5 crore with flying colors. But the increase in the collections with each passing day seems to be a double whammy.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di Box Office Collection Day 17

Ardaas Sabat De Bhale Di earned 0.74 crore on Sunday (September 29). This was an impressive 54% jump from its 16th-day collections, wherein the movie had garnered around 0.48 crore. The total India net collection of the Punjwood movie now comes to 12.87 crore. This is a remarkable achievement as the film is fast eyeing the 13 crore mark.

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’s Stellar ROI

The Gippy Grewal movie also saw a stellar ROI (Return On Investment) due to the brilliant budget recovery. Considering its current India net collections, its ROI is around 7.87 crore. This results in a whopping 157% ROI.

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI):

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

About The Movie

Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di has been written and directed by Gippy Grewal. It also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead roles. The movie is the third installment of the Ardaas franchise. The last two movies, Ardaas and Ardaas Karaan, also worked well at the box office. The movie is touted as the next massive hit at the Punjabi box office after Diljit Dosanjh’s Jatt And Juliet 3. The devotional subject of the film has stuck a positive chord with the masses.

