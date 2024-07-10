A Quiet Place: Day One continues its decent run at the box office and scores the second-biggest second Monday for horror at the North American box office in the post-Coveid era. The movie features Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’O in the lead, along with Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. The audience is enjoying the alien invasion film, and now let us check out its domestic collections so far. Scroll below for more.

The movie details the initial days of the alien invasion of New York City by aliens with an acute sense of hearing. It is a spin-off and a prequel to the previous movies in this franchise. Michael Sarnoski directed it, while the other two were by John Krasinski and featured Emily Blunt in the lead. Djimon Hounsou, who appeared in the second installment of the Blunt-led film, is also in this 2024 release.

The movie has decent ratings across platforms – it has received B+ on CinemaScore, a solid 88% on Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer by the critics, and 6.8 on IMDb. A Quiet Place: Day One is heading towards an important milestone in the North American box office after grossing a strong $2.5 million on Monday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie scored the second biggest 2nd Monday for a horror film in the post-Covid era in the US.

A Quiet Place: Day One faced a 52.3% drop from last Monday and is only behind A Quiet Place’s $2.6 million but is over A Quiet Place II’s $2.3 million. The movie has reportedly crossed a $96.5 million cume in the United States and will soon surpass the $100 million mark. It will be the first horror to attain this feat after 2023’s Five Nights At Freddy’s. It is eyeing a $145 million to $165 million run in North America. Not to forget, it is facing films like Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die at the cinemas, and soon Deadpool & Wolverine will also arrive.

As per Box Office Mojo, A Quiet Place: Day One is at the third spot on the box office chart, it has crossed the $100 million mark globally and is heading towards the $200 million milestone. The film, which was released on June 28, has so far collected $180.2 million at the worldwide box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (North America): Records 34.4% Boost From 4th Of July Holiday! On Track To Generate $120+ Million In Extended Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News