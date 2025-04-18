Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie continues to post strong numbers on the board. After earning an impressive collection during the second weekend, the magnum opus has shown a stronghold on weekdays. In the recent update, it has moved closer to the $300 million milestone at the North American box office, thus on its way to becoming the first film of 2025 to achieve the feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The fantasy adventure comedy was theatrically released on April 4. Despite mixed reviews, it opened with fantastic numbers and has maintained momentum. With support from its target audience and no major competition in theatres, the film has achieved several milestones so far.

A Minecraft Movie earns a smashing total in 13 days!

As per the latest update, A Minecraft Movie smashed $5.45 million on its second Wednesday, day 13. With this, it recorded the third biggest second Wednesday among April releases. It surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $4.8 million to grab the third spot. It stayed below Avengers: Endgame‘s $8.4 million and Avengers: Infinity War’s $7.1 million.

With the latest collection, A Minecraft Movie has pushed its tally to $296.79 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. With Thursday’s collection, it will cross $300 million, thus becoming the first release of 2025 to achieve the feat in North America.

Soon to cross $600 million globally!

Apart from the winning run in the domestic market, the Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer is also performing well overseas. Internationally, it has earned $273.80 million so far. Combining both, the grand total stands at $570.59 million. Very soon, it will enter the $600 million club, and there’s now hope for the film’s $1 billion glory.

More about the film

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is based on the 2011 video game Minecraft. It also stars Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. The reported budget of the film is said to be $150 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

