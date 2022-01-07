Things haven’t changed for 83 ever since it released. Right from the opening day, the film didn’t manage to fulfill the box office expectations. Now, it seems that Ranveer Singh’s sports drama is all set to end its theatrical run.

Advertisement

With sky-high expectations falling like ninepins, the only hope was to enter into the 100 crore club and end the theatrical run with a three-digit score. While entry into the coveted club is sure on the cards, we’ll have to wait for some more days to see it happen, as day 14’s trends suggest so.

Advertisement

83 on its day 14 i.e. second Thursday has managed to earn 0.60-1 crore, as per early trends. The two weeks Indian box office total now stands at 96.52-96.92 crores. The film is expected to hit the century during its third weekend. Even though there’s no more competition arriving in theatres, the film is on the verge of exhaustion of its theatrical run.

83 is expected to be replaced by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa at several places from today. Let’s see how the film performs in this situation with the ongoing Covid situation being another major hurdle.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, and others in key roles. It also has Deepika Padukone in a cameo. It released on 24th December 2021.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh Had The Sassiest Way Of Shutting Down Trolls Who Said ‘Joker Lag Raha Hai’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube