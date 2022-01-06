‘83 just about managed to go past the 1 crore mark on Wednesday as 1.12 crores came in. The collections are coming down fast as Tuesday stood at 1.52 crores, and that by itself was quite low.

The film is being impacted further by no-shows in Delhi NCR which were otherwise contributing better than the rest of the country, and with zero footfalls there due to curbs and restrictions, the situation has become even grimmer.

The Ranveer Singh starrer has now collected 95.92 crores and hopefully, it will stay above the 1 crore mark today. The collections would be close to 97 crores by the end of the week and while there is further fall expected on Friday, hopefully, there would be some pick up in numbers during the rest of the weekend that will allow 83 to reach 100 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

