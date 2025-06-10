When discussions around global box office records arise, the spotlight almost always tilts toward Hollywood’s blockbusters or China’s rising cinematic powerhouses. But beyond these two dominant forces, a select few films from other regions have managed to break through language barriers, cultural lines, and distribution limitations to become true international box office successes.

These films came from countries with vastly different cinematic traditions and storytelling approaches. What unites them is not their country of origin but the unmistakable power they had to attract global audiences and rake in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. Here are six non-American and non-Chinese films that stand tall as the highest-grossing in their category, each earning well above $300 million worldwide and proving that global appeal isn’t bound by borders.

6. Suzume (Japan) – $285 Million

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Streaming: Netflix (varies by region)

Netflix (varies by region) Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume struck box office gold in 2022. The film offered breathtaking animation, emotionally charged sequences, and a grounded fantasy story involving a young girl and mysterious portals across Japan. It opened strong in domestic markets and expanded quickly across Asia, followed by successful theatrical runs in the U.S. and Europe. It earned $285 million globally, making it one of the highest-grossing anime films ever and cementing Shinkai’s reputation as one of Japan’s most bankable directors outside Studio Ghibli.

5. Dangal (India) – $303 Million

Director : Nitesh Tiwari

Streaming : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (varies by region)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Released in 2016, Dangal is not just India’s highest-grossing film but also one of its most unexpected international triumphs. Based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters, the film combines sports drama with emotional depth. While it was a hit in India, it found phenomenal success in China, where it struck a deep cultural chord and contributed heavily to its global total of $303 million. Dangal remains a rare example of an Indian film that fully transcended language and geography to earn blockbuster status globally.

4. Spirited Away (Japan) – $358 Million

Director : Hayao Miyazaki

Streaming : HBO Max (US), Netflix (varies by region)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away is not only a cultural icon but one of the most financially successful non-American animated films in history. Released in 2001, it received critical acclaim and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Over time, re-releases and expanding international distribution pushed its total box office to $358 million. Studio Ghibli’s detailed animation and surreal worldbuilding made Spirited Away accessible across language barriers.

3. Your Name (Japan) – $405 Million

Director: Makoto Shinkai

Makoto Shinkai Streaming: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (varies by region)

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video (varies by region) Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Another blockbuster from Makoto Shinkai, Your Name didn’t just elevate Japanese animation; it expanded its emotional and visual range in ways that captured worldwide audiences. A story about two teenagers inexplicably linked through dreams and time, the film blended romance, fantasy, and sci-fi with extraordinary visual storytelling. Released in 2016, it went on to gross $405 million globally. What’s more impressive is how it achieved this with no built-in franchise, proving that an original concept, when executed with care, can become a true box office juggernaut.

2. The Intouchables (France) – $426 Million

Director: Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano

Olivier Nakache, Éric Toledano Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, Hulu (varies by region)

Amazon Prime Video, Hulu (varies by region) Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

The Intouchables became a rare example of a French-language film transcending borders to earn global box office gold. It tells the story of a paralyzed aristocrat and his working-class caregiver, forming an unlikely bond full of both humor and heart. Released in 2011, it struck a universal emotional chord and earned $426 million worldwide. It succeeded in dozens of territories, including countries not typically receptive to subtitled films. Its success led to remakes in the U.S. and beyond, but the original’s balance of soul and storytelling is what audiences worldwide couldn’t resist.

1. Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train (Japan) – $485 Million

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Haruo Sotozaki Streaming: Disney+, Hulu, Netflix (varies by region)

Disney+, Hulu, Netflix (varies by region) Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Released in 2020, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is the most successful anime film of all time and the highest-grossing film in Japanese history. Rather than recap earlier episodes, the film expanded directly on the popular series, creating a bridge between seasons. That approach paid off. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic affecting theater turnout globally, it still managed to gross $485 million worldwide. The film topped box offices across Asia and even became a surprise hit in North America. With stunning animation, a tight emotional arc, and an already committed fanbase, Mugen Train became a true global force.

