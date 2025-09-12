In a candid conversation on the YouTube channel Something Bigger Show, Madhu Chopra reminisced about the time when Ashok Chopra was diagnosed with cancer and needed urgent treatment in Boston, US. Madhu shared, “It just so happened that Priyanka was shooting Krrish with Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan, so she shared her worries with them. He asked her, ‘Why are you crying?’ and then both father and son made that possible for the airlines to take us. They helped us, put in a word, they knew people.”

Madhu Chopra further shared that her late husband chose to keep the illness private. “He told me not to tell anybody, not in the family, we will go through it ourselves. That was the hardest time to see this mountain slowly getting weak and dealing with something. He couldn’t share his anxiety, his worries, and he was internalising it all,” Madhu said.

Earlier, in her autobiography, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan for supporting her in crucial times. Priyanka wrote, “If we hadn’t had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf — Hrithik and his father, Rakesh sir, our family in Boston – I doubt that my father would have made it. There’s no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring.”

What’s Next For Priyanka Chopra & Hrithik Roshan?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema after a long time. She will share the screen with the superstar Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, SSMB29. She was also signed alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, announced years ago, but no updates on filming have emerged since.

Regarding international projects, her latest film, Heads of State, recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in The Bluff, a 19th-century Caribbean-set action-adventure film.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s much-awaited action thriller War 2 was released in August 2025. He is next reported to reprise his iconic superhero role in Krrish 4. Rakesh Roshan announced the fourth installment of the popular franchise, and pre-production would begin in 2026 for a 2027 release.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Once Managed To Convince Rakesh Roshan To Cast Him Instead Of Salman Khan, Despite Being A Newcomer: “Rakesh’s Jaw Dropped When…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News