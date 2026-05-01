Raja Shivaji Movie Review Quicker: Riteish Deshmukh Even Before Roaring Har Har Mahadev Impresses With A Dhurandhar Storytelling

Ever since I watched Ved, I have been impressed by Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial skills. This faith was solidified after watching the Raja Shivaji trailer, and I have been eager to watch this period drama ever since. I have walked into an almost full theater on a Friday morning, which obviously speaks to the hype of the film. As Riteish Deshmukh takes us on this history lesson, I hope it will be totally worth it!

The film starts on a very descriptive note, explaining the backstory of the entire Maratha empire and its alliances, mainly with Nizam Shahi. The story starts with a young Shivaji played brilliantly by Riteish Deshmukh’s son Rahyl. The story explains the alliances and major characters in history in detail.

Within 20 minutes, the film has offered Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, and Sanjay Dutt nailing their guest appearances with a sharp presence and finesse in the characters they are playing! It’s been almost 40 minutes, and I already have three very distinct thoughts about Raja Shivaji!

The Family Dynamics

Before diving into the roar for Swarajya, the film offers a beautiful glimpse of the Bhosales as a family and their struggle to keep their kingdoms safe from Shahs, Nizams, and Mughals. The family is torn between their duties as the royal family and their struggle to stay together amid the country’s political upheaval.

The Dialogues & The BGM

Ajay Atul’s music is working wonders for the film. The background score and the dialogues are acting as the perfect setup for the film. It has three good chapters that cement the story before Riteish Deshmukh arrives as Raja Shivaji. His chapters on growing up in Bengaluru and Pune are impressive.

Uff Abhishek Bachchan!

Abhishek Bachchan plays the elder brother Shambhuji Maharaj, and Riteish Deshmukh’s storytelling is worth applauding. He makes sure to keep the chapters very elaborate, and yet they do not confuse you. Despite so many characters, everyone gets a proper introduction, and probably that is why the film is taking its sweet time to set up the story!

It has been 45 minutes, and Riteish Deshmukh as Raja Shivaji has not arrived yet, but still no complaints! The storytelling and the world that has been created are intriguing! Shivaji and Shambhuji Maharaj have turned into rebels, and a massive rebellion is all set to arrive on the screen.

Only one word – Impressive!

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for the full review.

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