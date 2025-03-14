Holi and Bollywood songs go hand in hand. However, there are some Bollywood songs that have no connection to Holi but are the most celebrated and most played songs on Holi! This includes Amitabh Bachchan’s famous red lips and his dancing like there’s no tomorrow in the song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala!

While the iconic song from Don is one of the most celebrated and played songs on Holi, the story behind the making of this song is even more interesting. To begin with, the song was never meant to be picturized on Big B! In fact, it was made for a film called Banarasi Babu, featuring Dev Anand!

When Don Needed A ‘Toilet Break’

Don was a masterclass on suspense thrillers, and while director Chandra Barot did a special screening for superstar and friend Manoj Kumar, he got important feedback. Talking about the success of Khaike Paan Banaras Wala, the famous ‘Non-Holi Holi Song,’ director Chandra Baron, in an interview with Rediff in 2006, recalled, “I must also thank Manoj Kumar, who told me a song was needed. When he saw it, he said the film was too tight. He said it made taking a toilet break difficult because the story was so gripping! So, we included that song.”

The Making Of Khaike Paan Banaras Wala

Don’s initial draft and final edit did not include Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. It was included after Manoj Kumar’s feedback. While recording the song, Kishore Kumar made sure to eat pan and he kept spitting on a plastic sheet, to make the song as real and fun as possible!

Amitabh Bachchan’s Pain

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was made to eat almost 40 paans to make sure his lips were perfectly red and that he looked like someone who ate Paan regularly. However, none realized that Paan was important, but Choona wasn’t. Amitabh Bachchan ate 40 paans eaten by Anandji of Kalyanji Anandji fame, and the paans had a lot of choona! As a result, Big B had swollen and bleeding lips and was in a lot of pain!

But all the pain was worth since Khaike Paan Banaras Wala turned into one of the most iconic Non-Holi, Holi Song, played in every party and still continues to be the party anthem!

