While the borders between India and Pakistan remain tightly guarded, ever since tension escalated between the two countries, Aditya Dhar’s latest blockbuster, Dhurandhar, has proven that cinema has an unstoppable power to infiltrate. Despite an official ban by the Pakistani government, the film has turned into an obsession among Pakistanis.

Rehman Dakait – The Hero!

Recently, a video has been going viral where a man who allegedly claims to be Rehman Dakaiat’s friend has been hailing the man as a hero. The character is played by Akshaye Khanna in the film, who is getting all the love and accolades for such an impressive portrayal, coming out as one of the strongest antagonists of the year!

The sheer demand for the film in Pakistan has shattered records. Reports indicate that Dhurandhar has become the most pirated Indian film in Pakistan’s history. Pakistani audiences will find any means necessary to watch Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy infiltrating the Lyari underworld and acting as the main helping hand of Rehman Dakait.

A recent viral video, shared by an Instagram channel ‘The VerifiedSource (TVF),’ showed a man claiming to be Rehman Dakait’s close friend talking about him and hailing him as a hero who bailed Pakistan from turning into a second Bangladesh.

Rehman Dakait Hero Tha, Nek Banda!

Talking about the character Akshaye Khanna played, the Pakistani National said, “Wo tha hero, nek aadmi tha. Bahut nek aadmi tha. Uska Pakistan pe ehsaan hai. Agar Rehmaan Dakait na hota, aur Uzair Baloch naa hota to aaj Karachi doosra Bangladesh hota. Karachi gang ko Lyari gang ne roka. The day he was killed, there was no minister in Karachi. He had gone to Saudi Arabia. And the other minister was in Italy.”

Thank You Bollywood!

Thanking Indian Cinema for showing the truth, the man said, “Maine do baar Dhurandhar dekhi hai. Bahut acchi movie hai. Films will definitely function in their character. This is what happens in the film. If there had been a few more good songs, it would have been more fun. And I think that Pakistan did not pay a tribute to him, at least Bollywood did. Thank you, Bollywood.”

Talking about Sanjay Dutt‘s character SP Aslam Chaudhary, the man further said, “Aslam Chaudhary hero hote to jo 200 police waale maare gaye unka kahaan liya badla.”

Check out the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Verified Source🇮🇳 (@the_verifiedsource)

Advertisement

For more such stories from Bollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 5 Bollywood Directors Ranveer Singh Should Work With To Unlock New Layers In His Acting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News