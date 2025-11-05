Yogesh Pagare has carved a unique path in Indian cinema, blending the rich tradition of theater with contemporary storytelling for the screen. Known for his nuanced performances, award-winning short films, and creative direction, Yogesh has built a dedicated following across theater and digital platforms. From his early days on stage to collaborating with industry stalwarts like Anupam Kher, his journey reflects a deep commitment to artistic excellence and innovation. With his latest film, Mano Ya Na Mano, set to release on November 7, 2025, Yogesh continues to push creative boundaries, offering audiences fresh and thought-provoking narratives.

Your journey in the performing arts began at a young age. Could you tell us about your early experiences?

I grew up in Mumbai in a police family, but I was drawn to theater and stage from childhood. I performed in school plays, folk dances, and other cultural activities, winning numerous awards. By the sixth standard, I directed my first play and received accolades for it. At Mithibai College, Mumbai, I continued acting, writing, and directing, winning awards like the Balraj Sahni Award and the Prithviraj Kapoor Award. Theater became a true passion, guiding my career path.

How did your professional theater career take shape?

My professional journey began at Prithvi Theater, where I played Mowgli in a platform performance alongside Vivek Oberoi and Ahlam Khan. The play received immense appreciation and was noticed by Makarand Deshpande, who cast me in my first professional Hindi theater play. I later explored multiple languages: Hindi, Gujarati, English, Urdu, and Marathi, working with acclaimed directors and actors such as Umesh Shukla, Siddharth Randeria, and Deven Bhojani. Performing 100–200 shows for certain plays honed my craft and shaped my understanding of storytelling.

You have also worked in television. How did that influence your career?

Yes, as a child artist, I acted in shows like Hip Hip Hurray and WOH, and later in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, I realized I preferred theater’s creative depth over daily TV routines. Parallelly, I started writing and directing plays, which allowed me to explore storytelling beyond acting.

You gained considerable recognition for your short films. Could you highlight some of your work?

I’ve created several short films tackling unique and socially relevant subjects. Mulakkaram: The Breast Tax has garnered over 24 million views, while Mard Ka Rape Nahi Hota explored men’s perspectives in Indian laws and received critical acclaim. These projects allowed me to experiment with narrative techniques and connect with audiences on digital platforms. I also worked with Ram Gopal Varma as a writer, further refining my cinematic storytelling.

Your first feature film, Ek Tha HERO, is streaming on Amazon Prime. How was the experience?

Ek Tha HERO was my first feature as a writer-director. It was an important milestone that established me in the film industry. Around this time, I worked with Anupam Kher as a creative director, contributing to documentaries like Lal Qiley Se Goonj, which aired on 15–20 channels and won four ITA awards. Anupam sir has been a mentor, guide, and friend, providing support at every step.

Your latest release, Mano Ya Na Mano, is highly anticipated. What drew you to this project?

Mano Ya Na Mano is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Man From Earth, releasing on November 7, 2025. The story captivated me; a man claiming to have lived for 14,000 years. Themes of immortality, loneliness, and human perception fascinated me. Though a remake, our approach was entirely fresh; the narrative, framing, and casting are new. Even those familiar with the original will find something unique in our film.

How has your theater background influenced your approach to filmmaking?

Theater taught me discipline, an understanding of character, and audience engagement—skills I now bring to films. Working across five languages in theater enriched my storytelling techniques, helping me adapt narratives for diverse audiences. Every film or short I create reflects that foundation.

You’re also a prolific writer. How do you manage multiple creative projects?

Writing and directing are continuous for me. I invest in scripts and work on multiple projects simultaneously. Currently, I’m developing two films as a director and working on several scripts as a writer. One project in particular is very close to me; it explores themes never attempted in world cinema and is extremely dear to me.

What’s next for Yogesh Pagare?

The journey continues with Mano Ya Na Mano and upcoming projects. I aim to tell stories that challenge conventions and engage audiences on deeper levels. Theater will always be my foundation, but cinema allows me to reach wider audiences and experiment creatively. With multiple scripts and directorial projects underway, I’m committed to pushing the boundaries of storytelling while exploring unique and innovative narratives.

Yogesh Pagare’s journey exemplifies the seamless blend of theater artistry and cinematic vision. From a child actor with a flair for stagecraft to an acclaimed filmmaker and storyteller, he continues to redefine narrative boundaries. As audiences eagerly await Mano Ya Na Mano, Yogesh remains focused on creating groundbreaking projects, ensuring his creative legacy resonates across generations.

