Literally on a roll with back-to-back shoot schedules for her upcoming projects, Raashii Khanna is running around the clock, juggling cities on a sleepless schedule. After wrapping night shifts schedule in Chennai for Sadar, Raashii Khanna has now begun day shifts for Dharma Productions’ Yodha in Delhi.

Advertisement

Hailing from Delhi, Raashii Khanna is shooting in her hometown for her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions’ Yodha, where she’d be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertisement

Announcing the same, Raashii Khanna took to her social media saying, “Haven’t slept in some countless hours… Just remember shooting night shifts for #Sardar in Chennai and now in Delhi starting the day shift for #Yodha… Quite zoned out but such is an actors life!”

Recently, Raashii Khanna made her mark with an intriguing and impressive performance as a psychopath in her digital debut ‘Rudra’ alongwith Ajay Devgn.

Apart from Dharma Productions’ Yodha, Raashii will be next seen in her second OTT project with Raj and DK, of The Family Man fame, alongwith Vijay Sethupati and Shahid Kapoor, making for a stellar team.

Apart from the same, Raashii Khanna recently wrapped the schedule of Thank You with Naga Chaitanya in Moscow and has begun shooting for her upcoming film Sardar with Karthi in Chennai. In addition, Raashii also plays a pivotal part in Dhanush starrer Thiruchitrambalam.

Must Read: Shanaya Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Her Debut Ramp Walk, Netizens Call It “Duck Walking” While Saying “She Needs To Be Trained By Sushmita Sen, Not Karan Johar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube