Rasika Dugal’s streaming show Out of Love recently clocked three years of its release since its first season. The actress, who played the role of the protagonist, Dr Meera Kapoor, in the series, looked back on the show’s journey.

She said many women have told her that her character in the show has been their source of inspiration.

Talking about it, Rasika Dugal said: “From shooting at the most beautiful locations to working with a bunch of uber talented people to the response that the show received, the journey of ‘Out of Love’ has been a memorable one. I miss playing Meera Kapoor. I’m always moved by so many lives that the show has managed to touch.”

Rasika Dugal added: “I have met so many women who have shared that Meera’s situation resonated with them deeply and that her journey has been a source of strength.”

Season 1 of the show was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan and Season 2 was helmed by Oni Sen.

“Out of Love, which also stars Purab Kohli, is how Meera Kapoor’s seemingly perfect life gets disrupted by the revelation of her husband’s infidelity. Both the seasons of the show are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rasika Dugal, who has also received unanimous positive response from the audience for her role as Bina Tripathi in the streaming series ‘Mirzapur‘, is gearing up for the third season of the show. She also has ‘Spike’, ‘Adhura’, ‘Fairy Folk’ and ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ in the pipeline.

