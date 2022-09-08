It’s not all boycott and bad news for Hindi cinema. While most Bollywood movies today get either backlashed for their poor content or roped down into controversies or both, there is still some hope with novel and crucial films like Sanjay Mishra’s ‘WOH 3 DIN” still being created.

The trailer is out and has already won our hearts with magnificent performances by the actors and a heart touching storyline evolving around a simple and hardworking rickshawala. Set in a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, WOH 3 DIN is the story of a hardworking and innocent rickshawala called ‘Rambharose’. Completely in love with his daughter and wife, he’s committed to give them the best he can in life. One fine day he meets a mysterious man who rents his rickshaw out for three days taking him to various places leaving Rambharose very confused and worried. What ensues is a whirlwind tour of suspense, drama, crime, fear and emotions that will change the course of his life forever. Life is never the same again for Rambharose after those three days.

Sanjay Mishra, who has always surprised the fans with his acting skills and comic timings, is once again ready to be among the audience. Taking to Instagram, actor Sanjay Mishra shared the motion poster of the project and wrote “To #Datia with love 🌸 #Pitambariमाता का आशीर्वाद सब पर बना रहे, कम से कम हम तीनों पर अवश्य रहे 🙏 #woh3din WOH 3 DIN is a heart touching Hindi Movie with the story evolving around a hard-working rickshawala. The story of WOH 3 DIN goes through the journey of hilarious ups and downs.

WOH 3 DIN has already won 2 international film awards, and is ready to hit the theatres on 30th September 2022.” Talking about Sanjay Mishra’s work front, he has many projects comprising of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film Holy Cow, Ranveer Singh’s film Circus and KTina. Earlier, Sanjay Mishra was also seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was a blockbuster at the box office.

The film has been travelling to various film festivals, receiving a lot of praise and has won two international awards, one being at the prestigious Falcon International Fest, London and the Gold award from Latitude films.

Directed by Raaj Aashoo, Written by Seepi Jha and produced by Pancham Singh, Aminor Creation Pvt. Ltd, the film also stars the talented cast of Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rakesh Sharma, Payel Mukherjee, Rakesh Shrivastava, Ram Singh Rajput and Purva Parag. WOH 3 DIN is all set to hit the theatres on 30th September, 2022.

