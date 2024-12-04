Sara Ali Khan might have found the man of her dreams. After being spotted with him several times, the actress has sparked dating rumors with model Arjun Pratap Bajwa. After visiting the Kedarnath Temple with her rumored beau in October, Sara again makes headlines for seemingly vacationing with him in Rajasthan.

Though Sara and Arjun have not shared any pictures from their vacation together, eagle-eyed fans have noticed similarities in the background of their holiday pictures. For those wondering who Sara is dating, here is all you need to know about Arjun Pratap Bajwa.

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a Politician Turned Model

Arjun Pratap Bajwa is the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab. Arjun, too, started his career in politics but later switched to showbiz and became a model. In 2019, the Congress party named him the youngest member of Punjab’s district council.

Over the years, Arjun has walked the ramp for several designers and been featured in fashion magazines. He is a man of many talents. In addition to modeling and politics, he has ventured into singing and released singles like Hellcat and Black Magic.

Arjun has also been trained in MMA fighting. He entered the entertainment industry by assisting Prabhu Deva on the 2015 action comedy Singh Is Bliing, starring Akshay Kumar. The model enjoys an Instagram following of over 44k and is an avid traveler and mountaineer.

Sara is not Arjun’s only connection in the film industry. He is also a close friend of Bhumi Pednekar and has been seen with the actress on several occasions and at parties.

Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Pratap Bajwa’s Dating Rumors

Speculation about Sara and Arjun’s relationship started when he was spotted accompanying her to the Kedarnath shrine in October 2024. The two shared pictures from their respective holidays in Rajasthan simultaneously, which fueled rumors that they were vacationing together.

While Sara posted photos enjoying a desert safari, Arjun shared images from a gym located in Rajasthan. Sara previously dated her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for a few months. She was earlier said to be in a relationship with Veer Pahariya.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Baadshah A.R. Rahman Apologized To Him After Initially Disliking Humma Humma: ‘I Was Just Unhappy Because Of…’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News