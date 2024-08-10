Bollywood actresses are more friendly today than they ever were in history. Many leading beauties like Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were indulged in catfights. But do you remember when Sonam Kapoor went unfiltered and ended up calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “aunty”? Scroll below for a blast from the past.

Fans of Hindi cinema would know Aishwarya and Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor, have featured in multiple films together. In fact, they became a hit pair after films like Taal (1999) and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000). But unfortunately, things were not the smoothest when the ‘laadli’ Kapoor joined Bollywood.

Back in 2009, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by Sonam Kapoor as a brand ambassador for one of the leading beauty brands. The Saawariya actress was super excited and even hoped to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival as a part of the brand deal. However, several reports claimed that the Dhoom 2 actress refused to walk with her on the red carpet, which stirred the bad blood.

Mind you, these were only rumors, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never added fuel to the fire by reacting to the gossip. But when Sonam Kapoor was asked about it, she called her colleague “aunty from another generation.”

Aishwarya was only 36 at the time, while Sonam was 25. Fans didn’t take her remark well, and she received massive backlash.

Following the controversy, Sonam Kapoor came out in the open and said she was “misquoted.” She told the Hindustan Times, “Aish has worked with my dad (Anil Kapoor), so I have to call her aunty na!”

Over the years, the two beauties buried the hatchet and are reportedly cordial with each other today.

Sonam Kapoor has been a part of many other controversies, including her catfight with Deepika Padukone and scandalous remarks about Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently in the news over her alleged divorce with Abhishek Bachchan. Rumors claim there’s trouble in paradise due to her differences with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and other family members.

