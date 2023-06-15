Casting couch reports tend to make the headlines more often than industry personalities would like. While Radhika Apte, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and others have spoken about facing this dark side of Bollywood, years ago, actor Shakti Kapoor was accused of being a predator and offering projects in exchange for s*xual favours.

Yes. As per several reports, Shraddha Kapoor’s father and a well-known actor who dominated Hindi films during the 80s and 90s, made the headlines when he reportedly offered an ‘aspiring actress’ – who was actually an undercover journalist, a chance to work in Bollywood in exchange for having s*x. The conversation was allegedly caught on tape – as it was a sting operation, resulting in the actor facing a ban.

As reported by Independent.co.uk, Shakti Kapoor made the headlines in March 2005 because reports surfaced that he allegedly offered an undercover journalist – disguised as an aspiring actress, a Bollywood film in exchange for s*x. The revelation happened when the producers of India’s Most Wanted stated they had explosive footage that showed one of Bollywood’s best-known stars offering an aspiring actress help with her career in exchange for sex and telling her that the practice is common. He then goes on to name five of India’s most famous movie stars and says they have all made use of the casting couch.

However, Shakti Kapoor claims he was tricked and set up. The veteran actor stated that the woman reporter encouraged him to talk about s*x, and the tapes they have were edited. He said, “I am pained at the way the channel framed me. I have no doubt it was an attempt to tarnish my reputation.” He also claimed that the undercover reporter kept calling him for six months and threatened to commit suicide if he did not meet her.

He said at a press conference, “I did go to meet her at Hotel Tulip Star. I am not a saint or god. I am a healthy human being. I admit that I did wrong, but the girl provoked me to make certain gestures and indulge in s*x talk.”

The report further states that the Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India called for a ban on Shakti Kapoor appearing in any movies or television programs. They demanded that he apologise to “all those whom he has insulted and slandered”. On the other hand, the Association of Indian Motion Pictures and TV Program Producers decided against the ban as the charges against him were not proven.

The report also states that Shakti Kapoor named five famous movie stars and revealed they have all made use of the casting couch.

Over the years, many actors have recalled facing the casting couch, such as Ankita Lokhande, Swara Bhasker, Radhika Apte, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and many more.

