Often superstar enjoys massive fan following and meets crazy fans but Shah Rukh Khan faces a real ordeal of facing fans on another level altogether. King Khan once recalled a time meeting a crazy fan at his residence in Mannat. Scroll down to know more.

SRK is one of the most celebrated superstars not only in the country but throughout the world. Previously we revealed to you that a female fan from Australia gifts the superstar an acre of land on the Moon every year on his birthday. Today we reveal to you about a time the superstar met a crazy fan.

During a conversation with The Independent in the UK, Shah Rukh Khan recollected the time when one such fan entered Mannat, not to meet him, but bathe in his swimming pool, only because Shah Rukh Khan has touched the water.

The Pathan star said, “One fan got into my house, stripped off his clothes and went for a swim in my pool. When the security guards confronted him, he said he just wanted to bathe in the same water as Shah Rukh Khan. He didn’t want to meet me or have my autograph, just to bathe in the water.”

Interestingly, the crazy fan reminds us of Gaurav Chandna’s character from the 2016 film ‘Fan’. It seems the incident may have given chills and nightmares to the superstar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s action film Pathan wherein John Abraham will be playing the role of antagonist. Deepika Padukone will also star in the film. He will also be seen in Atlee’s untitled film with Nayanthara.

Reports also claim that King Khan is also set to appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s film which is based on immigration.

